© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Full Story

Fighting Hunger In Our Backyard

WSHU | By Editor
Published November 21, 2018 at 1:20 PM EST
childapple_fbst.michaelandallangels_170713.png
Courtesy of St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church
/
Facebook

For many of us, getting ready for the holidays, buying gifts and planning get-togethers is special. Hectic, but special. What’s not so special is what this time of year makes apparent in our region…that there are many people who struggle to get enough to eat. A special two-part Full Story on food insecurity and poverty in Connecticut and on Long Island. Our guests:

HUNGER.mp3
Listen to Part 2 of Fighting Hunger in our Backyard

Tags

The Full StoryFood InsecurityHungerThe Full Story