Connecticut And New York...Going To Pot?
Should Connecticut and New York legalize recreational marijuana? Supporters say it could bring in robust revenue that would help to resolve the state’s deficit. But opponents warn against jumping on the marijuana bandwagon. They say there are health implications...safety concerns...insurance costs...and that it just sends the wrong message to young people.
Ron gets to both sides of the argument with today’s guests:
- Sam Tracy and Matt Simon, directors of the Connecticut Coalition to Regulate Marijuana
- Deepak Cyril D'Souza, M.D., staff psychiatrist, VA Connecticut Healthcare System and professor of psychiatry, Yale University School of Medicine
- William "Bo" Huhn, Connecticut spokesman for SAM (Smart Approaches to Marijuana) and
- Aleece Burgio, co-chair of the New York State Bar Association Committee on Cannabis Law
