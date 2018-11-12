© 2021 WSHU
The Full Story

Connecticut And New York...Going To Pot?

WSHU | By Editor
Published November 12, 2018 at 3:09 PM EST
marijuana_apcarlososorio_181112.jpg
Carlos Osorio
/
AP
An attendant weighs marijuana at a dispensary in Detroit.

Should Connecticut and New York legalize recreational marijuana? Supporters say it could bring in robust revenue that would help to resolve the state’s deficit. But opponents warn against jumping on the marijuana bandwagon. They say there are health implications...safety concerns...insurance costs...and that it just sends the wrong message to young people.

Ron gets to both sides of the argument with today’s guests:

full_b_november_12.mp3
Listen to the show, Part 2
full_c_november_12.mp3
Listen to the show, Part 3

