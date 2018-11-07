© 2021 WSHU
The Full Story

The Day After...

WSHU | By Editor
Published November 7, 2018 at 2:51 PM EST
It's the day after one of the most contentious midterm elections in recent memory. On The Full Story Ron talks about how Connecticut and New York voted and how their choices will reshape politics in each state. Today's guests include:

Tune in at 1 p.m., 7 p.m., or stream from any device.

Listen to the election debrief, Part 2
Listen to the election debrief, Part 3

The Full Story