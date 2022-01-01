© 2022 WSHU
The Complete Beethoven Violin Sonatas

WSHU presents a four-part concert series showcasing Beethoven’s violin sonatas featuring Andrew Smith and Joshua Pierce.
Beethoven is lionized as a composer and artist. His music is treated with a reverence that can sometimes hide the intellect and passion he intended to convey to the audiences of his era. The first nine violin sonatas were written in five years but represented an incredible creative trajectory breaking new boundaries at every step. Abandoning the form, he returned to it almost eight years later to compose his final sonata, the autumnal masterpiece of his mature period.

The concerts will be at 4 p.m. at the Suzuki Music School

Suzuki Music Schools, Westport Branch
246 Post Road East
Westport, CT 06880

Registration is required. A single show is $35, and an advance purchase of all 4 is $100.

Sunday, January 22 at 4 p.m. — The Arrival in Vienna. Buy tickets

Sunday, February 12 at 4 p.m. — A New Voice: Op.23 and 24. Buy tickets

Sunday, March 12 at 4 p.m. — His Mature Voice: Op.30. Buy tickets

Sunday, April 16 at 4 p.m. — The Masterpieces Op.47 & 96. Buy tickets

Generous support of this concert series comes from Dr. Craig McPherson in memory of Anita Kerbeshian McPherson.