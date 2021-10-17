-
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will start taking bids this week for a project to replenish the beach along Dune Road in Hampton Bays. Soil in the area…
-
Multiple nor’easters in recent months have damaged the barrier island protecting Long Island’s South Shore from the worst effects of storms and…
-
Southampton Town officials on eastern Long Island want emergency assistance from the federal government to help fix Dune Road. It was shut down after a…
-
The Town of Southampton declared a state of emergency earlier this week after high tides hit the eastern part of Dune Road.It’s the fourth time town…
-
New York state has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency opposing a plan to allow dredged sediments to be dumped into the Long…
-
The Asharoken Village Board on Long Island’s North Shore has rejected a proposed federal plan to restore a heavily eroded strip of beach that connects…
-
Connecticut’s congressional delegation has endorsed a 30-year U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plan for dredging around Long Island Sound. Some lawmakers in…
-
Connecticut's environmental commissioner, Rob Klee, has endorsed a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plan to continue dumping dredged materials into areas of…