A Long Island resident has been selected by NASA to be on a team of 18 astronauts who could go to the Moon. Baldwin’s Jasmin Moghbeli could be the first…
Scientists sent a group of genetically-engineered super-strong mice to see if they’d keep their muscle mass in space orbit. They did — and it could lead…
A group of genetically engineered super-strong mice from Connecticut are headed to space. Their mission? Study a new therapy to prevent muscle loss.Se-Jin…
A study led by a Stony Brook University professor finds evidence of an ancient lake on Mars that could have supported life.Professor Joel Hurowitz and 21…