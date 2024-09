They’re an unlikely pair. She’s a widow from the Mekong Delta in Vietnam. He’s a US veteran working as a private detective in Wyoming. But they’re both survivors of war. And that history binds this investigative team together as they work to bring a killer to justice. WSHU’s Culture Critic Joan Baum says the characters and plot of author Paul Barra’s new novel Sgt. Ford’s Widow, are compelling, suspenseful, and moving.

