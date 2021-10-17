-
The difference between public and private sector standards is to blame for the demise of Connecticut’s educational partnership with hedge fund billionaire…
Governor Ned Lamont has disbanded Connecticut’s controversial public-private educational partnership with hedge fund billionaire Ray Dalio. This comes…
Sixty thousand Connecticut high school students will get laptops to help them participate in distance learning. The board of the state’s educational…
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont says the state’s educational partnership with the Dalio Foundation is on track to start funding programs by the summer.…
The Dalio Foundation’s educational partnership with Connecticut is to hold its first board meeting next week. The $300 million not-for-profit…
Connecticut grapples with disparity in public education. Now, hedge fund billionaire Ray Dalio has pledged $100 million to help close the gap. That is, as…
Hedge fund mogul Ray Dalio and his wife, Barbara, have pledged to donate $100 million to help public education in Connecticut. The pledge through Dalio…
Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, is stepping down. Dalio posted a public note that he will no longer lead…