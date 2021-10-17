-
Air quality in our region continues to rank among the worst in the country. The 2018 State of the Air Report from the American Lung Association gave…
Connecticut's top environmental official says the state will no longer accept being the "tailpipe of America" and has asked the federal government to…
According to the American Lung Association’s State of the Air 2016 report, Suffolk County, Long Island, and Fairfield County, Connecticut, have the…
Clean air advocates say residents of Connecticut and Suffolk County are breathing unhealthy air.The American Lung Association has released its annual…
As cars and trucks rumble on I-95 near Connecticut’s shoreline, they spew emissions into the air. On hot summer days, those emissions, along with the…