Republican state Senator Lee Zeldin soundly defeated six-term incumbent Democrat Tim Bishop in New York's first Congressional District. Going into the…
The last two election cycles on Eastern Long Island have seen a self funded Republican with tentative ties to the district attempt to oust six-term…
Lawyer and former prosecutor George Demos has a lot of personal wealth. State Senator Lee Zeldin has the politically established, big money…
Candidates for New York's hotly contested first congressional districts filed campaign finance disclosures yesterday and it looks like another wealthy…
Long Island State Senator Lee Zeldin announced Monday he will challenge Tim Bishop for Congress next year. The district they are fighting over is one of…