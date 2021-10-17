-
Some New York lawmakers have proposed new legislation that would shift the cost of recycling away from municipalities to the producers of packaging and…
-
A hedge fund will purchase the parent company of the Hartford Courant, the nation’s oldest continuously published newspaper based in Connecticut.Alden…
-
The Hartford Courant will indefinitely close its physical offices — including its newsroom — later this month. That’s according to its owner,…
-
The Hartford Courant will move the printing of the newspaper to Springfield, Massachusetts, after more than 250 years of publication in Connecticut’s…
-
Connecticut newspaper publishers are pushing back against a proposal to remove a state requirement that municipalities place public notices in newspapers.…