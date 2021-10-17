-
More than half of accidental overdoses in Connecticut happen to former inmates.That’s according to Dr. Kathleen Maurer, director of Health and Addiction…
-
Naloxone is a lifesaving drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Efforts have been made in the current opioid epidemic to make it more…
-
Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London, Connecticut, will provide a year's supply of the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan to at least six…
-
Police all across New York state will be supplied with the drug widely seen as an antidote to heroin and painkiller overdoses. New York Attorney General…