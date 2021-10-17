-
The city of Bridgeport, Connecticut, said it hired an independent contractor to investigate a top officer in connection with the corruption probe that…
-
Police reform advocates said Suffolk County is still conducting certain traffic searches that were banned in March as part of state-mandated police…
-
The New York State NAACP has condemned a plan to haul garbage out of Long Island at a proposed waste transfer station in Yaphank. The push follows months…
-
In Connecticut, prison inmates are counted in the voting district where they’re incarcerated, not the place they call home. It’s called prison…
-
On Long Island, both Suffolk and Nassau County have been conducting state mandated reviews of their police departments. Both counties have formed task…
-
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says the federal government is not doing enough to make sure that a COVID-19 vaccine will help parts of the state where the…
-
While many cities and towns have moved to observe the second Monday in October as Indiginous Peoples' Day, others still recognize the federal holiday as…
-
Civil rights groups say the public demands information as to how a young black man in Stamford, Connecticut, died in police custody.Connecticut ACLU and…
-
The father of a black Connecticut lawyer found dead in his car in 2014 is trying to obtain DNA samples from first responders.Police in Redding, Conn.,…
-
Over 3,000 people gathered in Stamford, Connecticut, Saturday afternoon to rally in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington.Protesters marched…