Down the street from the BelAire they are celebrating immigrants.
There's no hot water. The electricity may go out. Welcome to court.
Lost work, court dates, and a "blessing". This is what help looks like.
If the courts won't close the BelAire, maybe a million dollars will.
The first attempt to close the BelAire failed. So they tried again.
White homeowners want to kick out their immigrant neighbors. They say it's not xenophobia. So what is it?
They were doing just fine until the town came along.
A posh town in the Hamptons tried to evict a group of immigrants once before. Their second effort is bigger. Join us for a 7-part journey into how and why…