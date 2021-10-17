electricity generation

-
Connecticut’s last coal-burning power plant is officially offline after years of partial service.The power plant is in Bridgeport. PSEG announced it would…
Energy company Equinor has proposed running an offshore power cable from wind turbines through waters off of Montauk.The transmission cable would send…
The push to switch from fossil fuels to renewable forms of energy will mean a lot more demand for battery storage. It's just part of massive efforts to…
Connecticut’s utility regulators would like their agency to once again be independent. The agency used to be known as the Department of Public Utility…
Most electricity consumers in Connecticut are getting a rate increase on Jan. 1. That’s because state regulators approved higher rates for Connecticut…
The Connecticut House of Representatives joined the state Senate on Monday in unanimously approving a bill to provide more transparent billing and…
Frigid cold temperatures this week means a lot of folks are cranking up the thermostats in their homes. And it turns out one result of that has been a…