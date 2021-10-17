-
Suffolk County has filed a lawsuit against former county Conservative Chairman Edward Walsh in an attempt to recoup the salary and overtime Walsh…
-
Former Suffolk County Conservative Party Leader Edward Walsh faces new federal accusations that he cheated the county out of hundreds of thousands of…
-
Opening statements in the federal corruption trial of Suffolk County Conservative Chairman Edward Walsh began this morning in Central Islip. Walsh is…
-
Jury selection is scheduled for today in the federal corruption trial of Suffolk County Conservative Party Chairman Edward Walsh.Federal prosecutors from…