Clean Slate

Advocates' push for legislation would automatically remove a person’s conviction record after they’ve finished parole in New York. Senator Schumer wants…
As the New York state Legislature’s session draws to a close, lawmakers are considering several criminal justice changes, including what’s known as the…
The East Side Access project has finally finished construction. Connecticut could expand absentee voting soon, body cams for Nassau County police will…
Legislation that could automatically expunge the conviction records of around 300,000 people in Connecticut now awaits a signature from Governor Ned…
The criminal records of low-level offenders could be wiped clean because of a new bill that has advanced to the Connecticut General Assembly.Lawmakers on…