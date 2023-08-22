Beyond Normal

-
Trees provide a wide range of benefits, from filtering out air pollution, to improving mental health, to cooling city neighborhoods on hot summer days.
Several global weather patterns were factors in the amount of rain that hammered the region.
Every summer, nearly five million tourists pack the sandy beaches of Old Orchard Beach. But this summer got off to a rocky start.
Rentals for some outdoor recreation spots are down, but some indoor retailers have seen an uptick in customers.
Farmers along the Connecticut River are experiencing significant losses from recent flooding. The river, the longest in New England, is filled with floodwater from storms that hit Vermont with heavy rainfall and catastrophic damage.