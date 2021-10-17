-
Democrats in Nassau County are proposing a new law that would extend protections under the county’s human rights law that would penalize anyone who…
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer from New York has thrown his support behind a bill to combat the surge in anti-Asian hate crimes during the COVID-19…
Members of Connecticut's Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities say they are glad to see President Joe Biden’s new plan to address the…
Police have not said whether the killing of eight people in Atlanta, including six Asian women, was a hate crime. Still, the shooting is troubling many…
Members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities in New England are gathering to remember the six women killed in Atlanta and call for an…
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong joined a coalition of local activists in New Haven on Thursday to stand up against attacks Asian Americans. The…
Members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities in Connecticut say people should not be surprised at the escalation of violence against…
Dear Friends,Back in early 2020, one of the first steps we took in response to the global pandemic was to apply for our first newsroom grant from the…
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong started to field reports of anti-Asian harassment and discrimination when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.He said an…
The Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Yale on Thursday that claims its undergraduate admissions process discriminates against Asian and white…