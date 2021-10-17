-
More than half a million Connecticut residents have signed up for an app that alerts users when they’ve been in contact with someone with…
-
New York has unveiled a COVID -19 Alert smartphone app that will be able to notify someone if they have been in contact with a person who tested positive…
-
This year officials from 13 Nassau County school districts have a smartphone app that can quickly notify police of an active shooter in a school.Nassau…
-
A Westport, Connecticut teen has developed a mobile phone app that’s predicting school closings in Fairfield County with 84 percent accuracy.