Sound Bites: Sharks spotted off Long Island beaches

Two shark sightings have been reported off the coast of Long Island, bringing the number of shark sightings to five since Thursday. The Town of Hempstead responded by adding five new drones to a fleet monitoring beaches for sharks and training 12 more staff members to operate them. Water temperature plays a role in determining the number of sightings, with colder water near shore and warmer water offshore attracting sharks and menhaden.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we’re hearing:

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has created a statewide office to promote diversity, equity and inclusion. His executive order seeks to address “ historical and ongoing disparities and promote social justice” with the new Office of Equity and Opportunity. The office will oversee the state’s DEI strategy and look for disparities in state agencies, as well as facilitate training for all state employees and agencies.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said New York needs a statewide policy to regulate cell phones in schools. She told a panel of teachers and administrators that district-by-district policies don't work when it comes to charged issues like cell phones. Hochul said she knows parents have concerns about not being able to reach their kids in an emergency, but that phones can also cause a distraction. Hochul is holding a series of private roundtable discussions on the issue to find solutions across the state.

The Army has awarded a $251 million contract to Sikorsky for UH-60M Black Hawk aircraft for foreign military sales to Croatia and Jordan. The contract is estimated to be completed by June. The contract provides additional aircraft, organizational equipment, spare parts and support equipment.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker has asked United Illuminating to shut off power to tiny shelters. The temporary, 180-day building permit for the six prefab shelters built behind the Amistad Catholic Worker House expired this week. Elicker said the units are now considered illegal and require bathrooms and kitchens to be in compliance with state building codes. Organizers said they have no intention of shutting the shelters down.

Hempstead Town Councilman Christopher Carini has died. The 49-year-old Republican died suddenly while visiting family on vacation in Florida. His cause of death was not released. Carini is a father of two and a former police officer who was serving his second term on the town board. He represented the South Shore community, including Lido Beach and Point Lookout.

Four Connecticut state troopers were assigned to monitor CTfastrak and CTrail Hartford Line as part of a pilot security program. According to the state Department of Transportation, the officers will patrol both transit systems and work with municipal law enforcement and the Amtrak Police Department. The pilot security program aims to provide a secure, safe and clean public transportation network and address emerging transit security needs.

Davis Dunavin and Shelley Hassman-Kadish contributed reporting…