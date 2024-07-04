Sound Bites: Stay safe this July 4th — and enjoy!

Good morning. Yale New Haven Health’s Connecticut Burn Center urges people to seek professional medical care if injured from a firework, outside grill or fire pit. Untrained residents who attempt to treat their own fire injuries often end up opening their wounds or further infecting them.

Program manager Samantha Wenta advised parents to be cautious with small children as sparklers can remain extremely hot after they’ve gone out and cause burns. Anyone with a burn where the skin has broken or blistered should seek professional medical treatment. Both the New Haven and Bridgeport burn centers treat around 250 people annually, with most injuries appearing during the holidays, such as Independence Day.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

The task force investigating the Long Island serial killer case has received 15 credible reports from incarcerated sex workers about their interactions with the alleged killer, Rex Heuermann. Investigators interviewed 300 sex workers in Long Island correctional facilities. Next, they plan to conduct interviews at Riker's Island in New York City. Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the deaths of six women, some of them sex workers.

A Westport Weston Family YMCA employee was arrested for possessing child pornography. Brian Myers, 29, was arrested after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tipped off Westport police. YMCA CEO Anjali McCormick immediately fired Myers following the arrest and found no porn tied to members of the nonprofit. Myer’s blamed his possession of the porn on “curiosity.” He is scheduled to appear in Stamford Superior Court on Friday.

A California-based gun rights group is suing New York state for its body armor ban. The ban prohibits the sale or purchase of body armor to anyone besides the police or military. It was enacted after 10 people were killed in Buffalo by an armor-wearing gunman in 2022. The Firearms Policy Coalition believes the ban violates people’s Second Amendment rights and deprives people of being able to defend themselves with body armor. The coalition is seeking a permanent injunction to block the ban's enforcement.

Embattled Norwalk Police Officer David Vetare officially retired from the department following an internal investigation on Tuesday. In March, Vetare was arrested for Second Degree Reckless Endangerment and being involved in a road rage incident. The department subsequently began an internal investigation into Vetare to determine if he violated its manual of rules and regulations. Last week, the investigation found that Vetare violated multiple rules of conduct. Chief James Walsh assured residents that this incident does not reflect the entire department.

Two Suffolk County Stop & Shop meat and seafood employee groups reached a new contract deal following strikes. Members of the UFCW Local 342 union at Southampton and East Hampton Stop & Shops went on strike for automation and artificial intelligence restrictions in addition to adjusted wages for part-time workers. The union has been negotiating with the supermarket company for eight months after their previous contract expired last year. The company said the new contract will provide opportunities for growth and advancement.

Four former UConn men’s basketball athletes are suing the NCAA for using their likeness in March Madness promotional content. Ryan Boatright, DeAndre Daniels, Alex Oriakhi and Roscoe Smith join 12 other former college basketball players in suing the NCAA after they weren’t paid for appearances in advertisements. They allege the NCAA has exploited thousands of college athletes beyond graduating by profiting from their likeness without permission or agreed-upon payment.

Austria will purchase 12 Black Hawk helicopters from the Sikorsky Aircraft. This is part of the Central European country’s plan to modernize their rotary-wing fleets and overall armed forces. The dozen $767 million utility helicopters from the Stratford-based aviation company will be purchased through the U.S. Foreign Military Sales program. Brazil and Sweden additionally purchased 12 Black Hawks each to reinforce their existing fleets and improve security.

Bridgeport will pay a former employee $35,000 to settle a federal lawsuit. Maria Pires, a then-part-time consultant for the tax assessor's office, was fired in 2022 after she attended a press conference for John Gomes's mayoral campaign during personal hours. She was told there was a reorganization and budgetary constraints. Pires sued the city last year, alleging her free speech rights were violated and that she was fired for supporting Gomes.

All 10 Connecticut and two Long Island locations of Bob’s Stores will close as the company goes out of business. This follows the store’s owner and president, David Barton, filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in late June due to a “liquidity crisis.” As the stores begin to close, all retail products will be discounted up to 70% off with store equipment also up for sale. Bob’s Stores will continue to accept gift cards and exchanges until Sunday, July 14.