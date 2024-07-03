Sound Bites: CT attorney general to investigate Capulet Fest

Good morning. The alternative music festival Capulet Fest was abruptly canceled on its third day of operation on Sunday. This is following the sudden venue change from Thompson to Hartford. Of the fest’s original 55-act lineup, only 24 were able to play before the Sunday closure.

According to the venue, The Webster, the fest was canceled due to Capulet Entertainment failing to meet financial agreements. State Attorney General William Tong launched an investigation into the fest’s cancellation on Tuesday after receiving more than 60 complaints from ticket holders seeking refunds.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

New York is late in meeting its renewable energy goals. According to a state Department of Public Service report, New York is at least three years behind in having 70% of the state powered by renewable electricity due to high electricity demand and the loss of contracts spurred on by inflation. Off-shore wind projects were originally planned to generate most of the state’s electricity by 2030. Instead, wind is expected to help power New York by 2033 now at the earliest.

The Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development retaliated against a whistleblower. Former accounts examiner Adam Osmond informed state auditors that the department improperly gave loans to delinquent businesses and tracked loans from 2015-2017. In 2020, Osmond applied for the position of supervising accountant for the department but was denied due to his report. In response, the state Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities ordered that Osmond be guaranteed an interview for any posted position at the department for the next two years.

The New York Department of Labor recovered nearly $1 million in lost wages from Chipotle for more than 20,000 workers. Chipotle was ordered to pay all active employees and provide funds for former employees. The affected workers received between $10 and more than $3,600 in unpaid wages. Chipotle voluntarily paid $396,000 before the state agency's mandate but was required to pay an additional $584,000. The investigation was launched following a tip from the state Workers' Compensation Board, leading to a review of the company's pay records from 2018 to 2022.

The University of Connecticut’s Avery Point campus is looking to expand. The school invited developers to submit ideas for student housing in eastern Connecticut. They’re looking to accommodate between 150 to 250 students. It also offers different ownership scenarios for the proposed residence — for example, if UConn operates the housing, the developer could receive more than $5,000 per bed per year for the long term. The move is part of a broader push to enhance the Avery Point campus.

New London’s $150 million National U.S. Coast Guard Museum is on track to open along the city’s waterfront by 2026. In mid-June, the National Coast Guard Museum Association Board of Directors approved the allocation of $40 million to complete the museum's foundational work by 2025. The Coast Guard is the only military branch without a national museum. Once completed, the museum is expected to attract 300,000 annual visitors and generate $20 million in tourism revenue.

Taxes will likely increase when the Brookhaven Landfill closes over the next few years. Town Supervisor Dan Panico said he believes the facility will close by early 2028 — if the town is granted an extension from the state for its permit, which is set to expire in June 2026. This closure, due primarily to filling capacity, will be done in two phases, beginning at the end of the year. Officials expect this phase to increase municipal taxes and trash pickup costs with trash being transported to landfills upstate and out of New York.

The Connecticut Lottery Corporation launched its online lottery platform iLottery. The platform can be reached online or downloaded from the CT Lottery mobile app. Here, players can personalize their lottery experience by saving favorite numbers, setting limits for wagering, and time spent on the app. Seven games are available on iLottery, including Powerball and Cash5. Connecticut is now the 11th state to offer online lottery sales.

Looking for accessible options at New York parks? The state Department of Environmental Conservation launched an Accessible Recreation Destinations Map this week. The map is intended to help wheelchair-bound people locate accessible features at education centers, campgrounds, day-use areas, land areas, waterway access sites, and trails statewide. There are nearly 270 accessible recreation destinations across New York, with 10 located on Long Island.

Eda Uzunlar and Andrea Quiles contributed reporting…