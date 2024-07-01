Sound Bites: Power is restored after back-to-back storms

Good morning — Fewer than 1,000 Connecticut customers are without power after a severe thunderstorm tore through the region over the weekend.

Nearly 10,000 outages were reported around 3 p.m. Sunday — days after power was restored following a heavy storm that drenched the region on Wednesday. Back-to-back storms can worsen inland flooding, particularly around Lake Dawson near New Haven. However, there is no advisory in effect from the National Weather Service.

You can check for outages in your area for Eversource, United Illuminating and PSEG Long Island. The forecast for Monday is mostly sunny with temperatures near 77.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what we’re hearing:

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attended a fundraiser in the Hamptons. The Saturday reception was held at a private residence in East Hampton Village, hosted by hedge fund manager Barry Rosenstein. Tickets ranged from $3,300 to $250,000. — J.D. Allen

Three Long Islanders face burglary charges for breaking into the former Dowling College campus. A security guard called 911 after seeing the open gate and two of them coming from a guarded building at the Oakdale campus. Police discovered a bag of tools inside the building, including two electronic saws, a hammer, and a screwdriver. — J.D. Allen

Services have been set for Saturday for the off-duty New York City police officer who was killed Friday with four nail salon workers when an alleged drunk driver drove into the storefront in Deer Park. Nine other people were injured. Sixty-four-year-old Steven Schwally has been charged with driving while intoxicated. Other charges are pending. — Terry Sheridan

A Connecticut Department of Transportation worker was killed while working in Wallingford on Friday. Twenty-six-year-old Andrew DiDomenico, of Meriden, had been removing trash for mowing crews on the Wharton Brook Connector. The driver who hit DiDomenico remained on the scene and is in state police custody. A 55-year-old East Haven woman failed a field sobriety test, and has been charged with D-W-I. — Molly Ingram

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont will replant the trees he cut down at his Greenwich home. The local inland wetlands agency ordered him to replant the 180 trees and thousands of bushes removed from his property last year. Lamont has said the trees were cut down because they were dead — his lawyer told the Associated Press that the tree cutting was due to a miscommunication with his landscaper. — Molly Ingram

The Connecticut Water Company is set to raise its annual revenue by more than $6 million dollars after being rejected for an initial increase of nearly $22 million. The state Public Utility Regulatory Authority announced the decision Friday after a nearly year-long investigative process. The new revenue could result in a 5% increase in customers' water bills. — Eda Uzunlar

A 15-year-old high school student has been indicted in connection with a shooting at a large beach party in Long Beach last month. Prosecutors allege the shooting was gang-related, and that the teen fired off multiple rounds at the LIRR train station. He pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges. — Desiree D’Iorio.