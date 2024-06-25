Sound Bites: BOEM approves Sunrise Wind construction

Good morning. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management approved the construction and operations plan for Sunrise Wind. The offshore wind farm is planned for waters 30 miles off Montauk Point. Transmission cables from the turbines will come to shore in Mastic, to then deliver power to a substation in Holbrook.

Developers say the project will support over 800 direct jobs throughout its construction, and 300 jobs annually for operation. It’s estimated Suffolk County will see $700 million in jobs and partnerships. That includes $10 million towards a workforce training center at Suffolk County Community College. Once complete, the project could power up to 600,000 homes.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

Climate protest disrupts Travelers Championship. Six protestors ran onto the green during the PGA tournament in Cromwell, Connecticut, holding smoke bombs and wearing shirts that read “no golf on a dead planet.” They were each charged with first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal trespass, and breach of peace. The global environmental movement Extinction Rebellion claims responsibility.

Yale New Haven Hospital employees report repeated car thefts. More than 1,000 people have signed a petition calling for safer parking for hospital employees. It claims employees have had their cars stolen, windows broken or tires and rims stolen multiple times a week. New Haven police say there have been 17 criminal incidents near the hospital in the past three months, including nine assaults.

Small towns in Connecticut are short of volunteer EMS workers. According to the state's Office of Emergency Medical Services, 40 emergency medical service providers statewide saw crew membership decline. Officials cite low wages. Stratford lost 83 active crew members over a two-year period, dropping to 94 by 2022. However, emergency call responses increased by 51% that year, with a total of 83,000 statewide.

A federal judge sues LIPA and PSEG for fire at his Suffolk home. An electrical fire from a faulty transformer burned Judge Gary Brown’s house down in 2019. He is seeking over half a million dollars for his uninsured losses, and blames the utilities’ negligence.

Racial disparities found in Connecticut’s public sector. According to a new report, Hispanic and Asian residents continue to be underrepresented in state jobs. In the past three years, Hispanic residents made up about 6% of the government workforce, while Asian residents only made up about 2%. Hispanic and Asian residents account for a combined 15% of Connecticut’s population.

Montauk beach-goers to use an app for street parking. ParkMobile is part of a pilot program approved by East Hampton officials as a more efficient way to collect fares. Parking costs $35 for eight hours at Kirk Park Beach or on the street.