Sound Bites: Ganim honored for decommissioning Bridgeport’s power plant

Good morning — Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim was awarded the 2024 Mayors’ Climate Protection Award from the U.S. Conference of Mayors. The award praises Ganim and a dozen of mayors across the country for combating climate change and its impact in their cities, including for the decommission of Bridgeport's PSEG coal-fired power plant in 2021

Ganim said in a statement that Bridgeport’s greenhouse gas emissions have significantly reduced since the plant’s closure. Last year, the city also received grant funding to demolish the coal plant structure “with the intention to develop the 33-acre waterfront space.”

“We’re thrilled to gain full access to this waterfront space once the coal plant is demolished as we plan to strengthen Bridgeport not only through our resiliency, but also with the amount of housing and job opportunities to come from this area of our waterfront,” Ganim said.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we’re hearing:

A MacDougall-Walker correctional officer has been arrested for assaulting an inmate last year. After a fight broke out between inmates at the men’s prison in Suffield, Connecticut, multiple prison staff members responded to the incident. An affidavit from the incident says multiple witnesses saw 33-year-old Correctional Officer Christopher Carlson repeatedly striking an inmate in the face when he was defenseless on the ground. Carlson turned himself in and was charged with assault in the third degree. He has been released on a $5,000 bond and is due in court on July 12.

A New York law will mandate camps and youth sports to have defibrillators available during practices and games. This law is in response to the death of 10-year-old Lazar LaPennaof Long Beach, who suffered a fatal seizure during a Little League game in the absence of an AED machine. Most Long Island youth camps and leagues require adults to be trained to use AEDs.

Connecticut’s ex-chief public defender is challenging her removal. TaShun Bowden-Lewis said her dismissal was “unlawful,” claiming the commission’s decision to fire her came after a closed executive decision. Bowden-Lewis wants the vote to be voided and the commission penalized for open meeting violations and attorney fees. The complaint is being reviewed by the Freedom of Information Commission.

Suffolk County approves a $1.75 million settlement to the family of a man who was shot and killed by a police officer in 2011. The family of Kevin Callahan, 26, filed a federal civil rights lawsuit in 2012, claiming excessive force was used. The family appealed a lower court decision against them in 2017 and 2022. The case was set to go to trial again on June 12; Callahan’s lawyer filed a letter on June 10 notifying the agreement of settlement.

Long Island Stop & Shop meat, deli and seafood workers have authorized a strike. The 1,230 union members of UFCW Local 342 have been negotiating to address how artificial intelligence or robotics could be used in stores in the future. Union leaders could signal members to stop work if they fail to reach an agreement with Stop & Shop after their contract expires in October.

Stony Brook Medicine has received a $5.5 million donation to help fund new breast cancer research and outreach projects. The Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund has a close relationship with Stony Brook and has given grants to the university every year.

J.D. Allen and Molly Ingram contributed reporting…