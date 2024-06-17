Sound Bites: Extreme heat warning is in effect

Good morning — The National Weather Service forecast very hot and humid temperatures Tuesday through Sunday.

Officials recommend that children, seniors and other vulnerable populations stay indoors to beat the heat. This is the first time this year that Connecticut is activating its hot weather protocol.

Residents looking for their nearest cooling center can call 211 or visit 211ct.org.

On Long Island, residents can call 311 for non-emergencies.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we’re hearing:

An infant in Bridgeport died this weekend in a drowning incident. Bridgeport police say they received a call at around 9 p.m. on Saturday night of a possible drowning on Orlando Street. The baby was taken to Bridgeport Hospital and was pronounced dead Sunday morning.

Electric utilities standoff with regulators. United Illuminating has joined Eversource in pausing its electric vehicle charging program in Connecticut due to its concerns about state regulators. Without policy approvals, UI is unsure if it could recover its multi-million investments in improvement projects from ratepayers.

Bill requiring New York IDAs to have union representation. IDA boards are appointed by the city, town or county government in their jurisdiction. They encourage economic development by giving tax breaks to businesses that expand. The law would mandate that IDAs have at least one representative from unions and another with ties to public schools. The bill’s purpose is to ensure that communities benefit from company tax breaks. Out of the eight IDAs in Long Island, five already have ties to unions and public schools.

A federal judge has granted the New York state attorney general immunity from providing files to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in connection to investigation that he sexually harassed multiple women. The order protects several of the women who testified during the investigation that led to his resignation in August 2021. Cuomo is also defending himself from multiple lawsuits filed by the women. He denies wrongdoing.

Connecticut’s work zone speed program has been made permanent. Over the last two years, a pilot program set up special SUVs with cameras to monitor and penalize drivers at least $75 when they sped through work zones. The state Department of Transportation is looking for a permanent system to install by next spring.

Elevating homes in Babylon and Mastic Beach. Up to 200 homes on Long Island’s south shore are able to apply for federal programs to elevate their homes, which are part of the Suffolk Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point plan. The $2.4 billion initiative seeks to reinforce dunes, acquire properties, and reduce the risk of homes that are prone to flooding along the coastline. Construction is planned to start late next year and into early 2026.

Residents are urging the new owners of the former Dowling College to save its historic buildings. The Oakdale Historical Society rallied over the weekend to support the preservation of the Vanderbilt Idle Hour Mansion on the property. Mercury International is required by an agreement with the Town of Islip to use its tax refund to enhance security and make necessary repairs to the buildings.

Bridgeport man in custody of explosion. Bridgeport police have arrested Nelson Diaz following an explosion at a North Avenue apartment outside a third-floor unit. Diaz was charged with disorderly conduct and is being held on a $25,000 bond. Local, state, and federal authorities are investigating the explosion.

Great Wolf Lodge’s upcoming waterpark resort at Foxwoods. The Mashantucket Pequot Nation has announced its $300 million waterpark resort will be open in the summer of 2025. It will have water slides, pools and a lazy river, as well as nearly 540 hotel rooms. More than 500 jobs are expected to be created and support tourism in eastern Connecticut.

J.D. Allen, Desiree D’Iorio and Shelley Hassman-Kadish contributed reporting…