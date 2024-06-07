Sound Bites: CT senator says he’ll sue the state over upcoming primary

Good morning. State Senator Herron Gaston represents Bridgeport. He said his rival for the seat — Ernie Newton — was given a head start by getting primary petitions two weeks early. Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas said Newton mistakenly got his ballots on May 15.

Gaston said Newton had twice as much time to get signatures and ensure his spot on the ballot. He adds they weren’t signed in good faith and should be disqualified, according to Hearst Connecticut Media.

A spokesperson for the Secretary of the State said they recognize the error, but they’re honoring the petitions because it would be impossible to tell when they were signed.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

Town of Southold police chief to retire later this month. Martin Flatley served 40 years on the force, the last 13 as chief. His departure is part of a disciplinary settlement for disobeying COVID-19 protocols at a colleague’s retirement party in 2020. Flatley served a few months suspension in 2022 for the department’s mishandling of the party. His second-in-command will take over on June 18.

East Lyme police chief charged with disorderly conduct. Michael Finkelsteinhas been accused of punching a woman in the face in a domestic dispute. He was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and second-degree breach of peace. Finkelstein was released on a $10,000 bond, and is due back in court later this month.

Islip will use state funds for an expanded shellfish hatchery. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul joined town officials this week to announce the $10 million investment. They say the new facility will support the regional demand for clams and oysters, citing benefits to water quality. The goal is to increase the production of between 100 and 200 million juvenile shellfish.

West Haven road raised to prevent storm surge. Beach Street sustained major damage during Superstorm Sandy and Hurricane Irene. Officials say it’s in “flood zone A,” meaning a Category 1 hurricane would be enough to inundate the surrounding neighborhood. The road has been raised 11 feet. It also has a new sidewalk and bike lane.

Swimming and shellfishing are on pause near Port Jefferson Harbor. Several beaches were temporarily closed Wednesday after a sewage pipe leak in East Setauket. More than 1,600 acres of shellfish beds are also closed to harvesting. Officials say the breakage has been addressed, but closures will remain in effect until lab results are returned.

Bridgeport’s Puerto Rican community announces lineup of summer events. They’re planning a pageant, flag raising, gala and more. The Puerto Rican Parade and Festival of Fairfield County is their biggest summer event, which typically draws thousands to Seaside Park in Bridgeport. It’s scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

Sandy Hook victim to be honored by The North American Butterfly Association. The monarch butterfly will be given the honorary name “Catherine butterfly” for the day on Saturday. It’s in remembrance of Catherine Violet Hubbard, who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012. Saturday would have been her 18th birthday.