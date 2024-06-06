Sound Bites: New York City congestion pricing delayed indefinitely

Good morning. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday that New York City congestion pricing plans will be delayed indefinitely. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority board approved the congestion pricing in March. It was slated to begin at the end of this month.

The congestion pricing would have cost anyone entering Manhattan south of 60th Street $15. The tolls were expected to generate $1 billion a year for the MTA. Hochul chose to delay the pricing because the city is still recovering lost foot traffic from before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

Hamden Public Schools cut 30 full and part-time staff. The plan to cut spending for the 2024-25 school year also includes disbanding middle school sports. The Board of Education approved $3.3 million in budget cuts on Monday after it received $2.7 million less than what was requested from the town.

A Venezuelan man arraigned for an attempt to kill two NYPD officers. Bernardo Raul Castro Mata shot and wounded officers Richard Yarusso and Christopher Abreu, both from Long Island, who were responding to a robbery call on Monday. Officials say Mata entered the U.S. illegally and has been involved in multiple robberies. The 19-year-old was charged with two counts of attempted murder and faces up to 40 years in prison.

UConn women’s basketball coach will stay for another five years. As part of Geno Auriemma’s contract extension, he will receive an annual base salary of $400,000. Over his 40-year coaching career, Auriemma has helped teams win more than 1,200 games and earned the Huskies 11 NCAA Championships.

Suffolk County executive hires former Islip official involved in illegal dumping. Brett Robinson will serve as an assistant deputy county executive to Ed Romaine. In 2016, he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in connection with a scheme to dump 40,000 tons of toxic material into Roberto Clemente Park. He was fired from his position with the Town of Islip in 2014 when an investigation into the incident began.

Calverton’s Kent Animal Shelter kennel building is to be replaced. Officials expect the $4.3 million facility to expand rescue opportunities and increase adoptions. It will house 32 kennels, several puppy rooms and a play area. The project is funded by a $200,000 state grant and private donations.