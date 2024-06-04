Sound Bites: Alleged Long Island serial killer indicted for another murder

Good morning. Rex Heuermann, who is accused of a series of killings on Long Island, could be charged with another murder this week. This comes days after the Gilgo Beach Task Force conducted a second search of his Massapequa Park home. It’s also been a few weeks since Gilgo investigators searched an area near Manorville. Newsday says Heuerman will appear before a state Supreme Court justice in Riverhead for arraignment on Thursday.

The former Manhattan architect has pleaded not guilty to the deaths of four women, who were identified among 10 sets of remains — all discovered along Ocean Parkway near Gilgo Beach over a decade ago. Heuermann has been held without bail for nearly a year on first and second-degree murder charges. Prosecutors believe he acted alone in the first four killings.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

Funeral for fallen Connecticut state trooper to be held Wednesday. State Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier was killed in a hit and run on Thursday. Pelletier was conducting a traffic stop on I-84 when he was hit by a driver who fled the scene. Alex Oyola-Sanchez was later apprehended and charged with second-degree manslaughter. Pelletier will be laid to rest at St. Thomas Cemetery in Southington. The funeral will be held at Hartford’s Xfinity Theater.

Suffolk man shot twice outside Jake’s 58. The incident occurred Friday in the casino parking lot. The shooter fled the scene and the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Suffolk County police believe this was targeted.

Eleven Connecticut municipalities still haven't submitted affordable housing plans. The townsinclude Beacon Falls, Derby, Griswold, Norwalk, Oxford, Prospect, Somers, Sterling, Watertown, West Hartford and Wethersfield. The plans were originally due in June 2022. Most of the municipalities are in the final stages of completing their plans. Despite the deadline, there are currently no consequences for towns that fail to submit affordable housing plans.

Babylon is considering new zoning for a proposed industrial park. A 100-acre industrial park in Wyandanch would host nine one-story buildings for assembly and distribution. The Town of Babylon does not currently have zoning for this kind of development. If the town board agrees to the plan, it’s expected to create up to 2,500 jobs.

Connecticut appellate court affirms charges against former Stamford Democratic City Committee chair. In 2022, John Mallozzi was sentenced to two years of probation and fined $35,000 after he was found to have forged the signatures of multiple voters in the city’s 2015 municipal election. Mallozzi’s attorney said there wasn’t enough evidence to support this sentencing. He will take the case to the Connecticut Supreme Court.

New data shows LI students make up 22% of SUNY enrollment. Nearly 70,000 Long Island students account for 22% of the State University of New York’s student population. Education officials cited the affordable tuition. This past fall, total student enrollment grew by 1.1% for the first time in a decade. Over 320,000 students are enrolled across SUNY’s 64 campuses.