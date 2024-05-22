Sound Bites: Stony Brook pro-Palestinian protestors in court this week

Nearly 30 pro-Palestinian protestors were in court this week to receive charges for demonstrating on Stony Brook University’s campus earlier this month. Twenty-two students, two faculty members and five others were arrestedin early May. They all face low-level violations.

Campus police took multiple protestors’ cell phones, but Stony Brook officials have denied any attempts to access them. Following the arrests, Stony Brook’s faculty senate voted overwhelmingly for officials to dismiss the disorderly conduct charges. Despite the vote, the protestors’ first court dates are still set for mid-June.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

New Haven is among one of Connecticut’s first to install speed cameras. The city’s Board of Alders unanimously passed legislation for the cameras on Monday. Mayor Justin Elicker said the goal is to ensure motorists drive safely near schools and busy intersections. New Haven will submit an Automated Traffic Enforcement Safety Devices plan for camera approval and installation to the Department of Transportation.

Riverhead and Southold police will begin wearing body cameras. Both departments will receive grants totaling more than $2 million to cover the cameras and footage storage. Cameras will be worn by 100 officers in Riverhead and 45 in Southold. Officials say the goal is to help prosecute cases and make communities safer.

Swastika found in Fairfield Ludlowe High School's locker room. The school conducted an investigation and found the students responsible for the hate symbol. School officials say the students will face serious disciplinary consequences. The swastika has since been removed.

Westbury contaminated soil to be reviewed. An environmental contractor will take a look at a superfund site this month, the former location of metal and ceramic powder manufacturers. That’s after harmful carcinogens and PFAS chemicals were discovered there. The current property owner Oerlikon Metco will develop a proposal for cleaning up the site after the review.

Connecticut’s highest court overturned a law on who political candidates can criticize in ads. It’s in response to a lawsuit by state senators Joe Markley and Rob Sampson against the State Elections Enforcement Commission. They sued after being fined $7,000 for mailing ads criticizing former Governor Dannel Malloy. A judge found that the commission overstepped its authority and infringed on political free speech.

About 50 Connecticut school districts slated for ventilation upgrades. It’s part of the state’s Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning grant program. A total of $122 million will be shared amongst the districts. Norwalk received the most funds, with over $21.5 million to be spent across six schools.