Sound Bites: ‘Pizza Capital of the United States’

Good morning — More than 100 Connecticut pizza makers are expected to descend on Washington D.C. on Wednesday.

U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) is expected to read a statement into the Congressional Record to declare New Haven the “Pizza Capital of the United States.” She will likely get blow back from her colleagues on both sides of the aisle in New York City, Chicago and anywhere else that claims to have the best slice.

The nearest slice of New Haven pizza for members of Congress to try is Frank Pepe Pizzeria’s location in Alexandria, Virginia.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we’re hearing:

Suffolk County Police arrested a Greenlawn middle school student after she made a threat of mass harm. The unnamed minor made the threat on May 13. A school official notified police on Friday, the student’s locker was searched and she was placed under arrest. The teenager was charged with a misdemeanor and will be arraigned in family court.

A Stamford high school student was killed in a motorcycle crash on Friday night. The 17-year-old student driving a 2020 Kawasaki motorcycle crashed head-on into a car making a left turn. The unnamed student was declared dead at the hospital. A school spokesperson said they would not be releasing the student's name "out of respect for the family’s need for privacy.” His mother also works as a teacher in the district.

Suffolk County police officers were not at fault for the 2021 death of a man in custody, according to the New York State Attorney General’s office. Osiris Mercado was high on fentanyl and cocaine when police restrained him during an arrest in Port Jefferson Station. At the time, the medical examiner ruled his death a homicide due to “acute drug intoxication … and physical restraint.”

Eversource customers will pay about $8 a month more for electricity starting July 1, according to standard service rates submitted to regulators Friday. Despite a decline in electric supply rates, Eversource needs to comply with state policy mandates. United Illuminating customers will see a decrease of about $1.55.

Empire Wind 1 gets final approval for construction. The offshore wind farm in Long Island waters is expected to power more than 380,000 New York homes. Gov. Kathy Hochul said the project is critical in the fight against climate change. The state’s goal is to develop 9,000 megawatts of offshore wind energy by 2035. Empire Wind 1 and 2 got federal approval in February. This final approval for Empire 1 came from the New York State Public Service Commission.

Stamford will get sensitivity training. The city Board of Representatives has censured its member Carl Weinberg for comparing his colleagues to the “ruling pigs” in George Orwell’s “Animal Farm.” The censure is a formal reprimand without specific consequences. The board also recommended all of its members participate in sensitivity training.

A bill to correct the state's teacher evaluation system was approved in New York. The legislation gives more local control to school districts and stops requiring student test scores as an assessment tool. The new evaluations would rate teachers on a one-to-four scale each year. The legislation, which has gained support from the New York State United Teachers Union, anticipates Gov. Kathy Hochul's sign-off.

A Long Island couple have been arrested by the FBI for allegedly entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot. Carol Moore and Kevin Moore of Massapequa, were charged with misdemeanor trespassing and disorderly conduct. The Central Islip federal court released them. The couple's attorney argues they were peace-makers after concerns about the 2020 presidential election.

Connecticut has banned alcohol at seven state parks to curb misconduct. The temporary ban will be active until August 12. According to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, an increase in crowds and alcohol consumption has led to incidents of misconduct.