Sound Bites: CT to develop quantum technologies

Connecticut state and university officials launched QuantumCT on Monday. The new public-private partnership is between UConn, Yale and the state Department of Economic and Community Development.

Quantum computing solves complex problems faster than classic computers. Officials say it is expected to be worth $53 billion in the global market by 2028.

Another Long Island Starbucks seeks to unionize. Employees at the Port Jefferson location signed for a union vote with the National Labor Relations Board on Monday. They hope to gain better, balanced control over scheduling and increased protection against unfair treatment. The coffeehouse will vote to unionize later this month. If successful, they will join Old Westbury and Garden City coffeehouses among the over 400 unionized nationwide.

Connecticut highways need new LED bulbs. Connecticut officials say multiple highways in the state are lit with defective, purple light-emitting LED bulbs. The state Department of Transportation needs to replace about 450 lights along routes 2, 3, 4, 15, 72, 83, and I-384. Work on that will begin this summer. It is expected to cost more than $220,000.

New York man to receive millions for Connecticut water park injury. In 2016, Charles Beyer had his leg ripped open by a chain in a quarry pool at Brownstone Exploration and Discovery Park. The chains were supposed to be covered with a plastic sheath to protect swimmers. Beyer sued the park for damages after suffering severe nerve damage, and extensive scarring from the injury.

UConn frat president arrested. The president of UConn’s Lambda Theta Phi Latin fraternity was arrested for a February hazing incident. David Vallejo allegedly threw a new inductee against a wall, strangled him and forced him to perform dozens of pushups for failing to recite the fraternity’s pledge. Vallejo was charged with third-degree assault, strangulation, and second-degree unlawful restraint. He was released on a $30,000 bond and will return to court later this month.

Fees for Connecticut’s Passport to Parks could increase soon. Residents currently pay $15 for a triennial registration, $10 for a biannual registration and $5 for an annual registration. If a budget proposal from state Democrats is approved, these fees will increase to $24, $16 and $8, respectively. The increase is intended to cover maintenance and operation costs for Farmington’s Batterson Park.

More than 700 MTA employees made six figures in overtime last year. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority set a new overtime record in 2023, spending $80 million more than the previous year. An annual payroll report from the Empire Center for Public Policy found the highest overtime earner was a Metro-North terminal supervisor. He made over $250,000 on top of his $117,000 salary. An LIRR car repairwoman made about $240,000 in overtime on top of her $75,000 salary.