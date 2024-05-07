Sound Bites: Tri-state to lose 700,000 jobs due to housing shortage

Good morning. Connecticut, New Jersey and New York may lose over 700,000 jobs by 2035 due to housing shortages. According to the latest report from the Regional Plan Association, the tri-state area currently has a shortage of 540,000 housing units. This shortage is expected to increase by more than 50% over the next decade, hurting the region’s GDP by potentially $900 billion.

The report suggests that the region should upscale affordable housing construction to avoid furthering the housing crisis.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

A popular motorized surfboard is banned from Fairfield marinas. The town’s Parks and Recreation Commission will prohibit the use of eFoils at South Benson Marina and Ye Yacht Yard. The motorized surfboards can easily violate the marina’s speed limits and are difficult for boats to spot. eFoils can reach speeds up to 30 mph. Despite these new rules, riders can still use eFoils near Fairfield Beach Road and the Jacky Durrell Pavilion.

A federal court will hear the appeal of three convicted Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative executives. Drew Rankin, John Bilda and James Sullivan were convicted of theft in 2021 after they used federal funds for trips to the Kentucky Derby in 2015. The executives were sentenced to a combined 24 months in prison in 2023. They hope to overturn their sentences. The hearing will be held Monday, May 13.

Long Island school districts face financial struggles amid widespread sexual abuse settlements. According to Newsday, former Long Island students have filed 46 lawsuits after they were previously sexually abused by various school staff as minors. This has reportedly cost districts island-wide over $33 million. Due to these settlements and inflation factors, many school districts have been forced to cut staffing, programs, and supplies to save costs.

Connecticut’s Department of Transportation will review West Haven’s bus stops. This is in response to a violent April gathering of teenagers at West Haven Beach that injured two police officers. Most of the juveniles are believed to have come from out of town via buses. Mayor Dorinda Borer said she wants to review whether the high number of riders and bus stops made it difficult for authorities to monitor crowd growth.

A federal court upheld New York’s law requiring background checks on ammunition sales. The New York State Firearms Association challengedthe law in September, claiming the law was unconstitutional. The court denied a preliminary injunction of the law after it determined the association failed to demonstrate a likelihood of success. State Attorney General Letitia James supported this ruling, saying gun safety laws are intended to help people live free from gun violence.

Sam Ash Music Store will shutter its nationwide business by August. Adam Ash, a Northeast regional manager for the store, cited online competition for instrument sales for the company’s closure. Headquartered in Hicksville, all remaining Sam Ash Music Store locations have begun store closing sales, including on Long Island and New Haven, Conn. The 100-year-old store was first established in Brooklyn in May 1924.