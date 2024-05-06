Sound Bites: I-95 in Norwalk is fully reopen

Good morning — I-95 is fully reopened to traffic in Norwalk, less than 80 hours after a fiery tanker crash shut the highway down.

A three-vehicle crash on Thursday damaged an overpass, which was removed by crews on Saturday. The state Department of Transportation worked quickly to restore the major traffic artery between Connecticut and New York City by rush hour Monday morning.

Gov. Ned Lamont is working with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigeg to access $20 million from the federal government to cover the cost of the demolition and bridge reconstruction.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we’re hearing:

The Town of Hempstead sued to stop congestion pricing. Hempstead has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the legality of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s congestion pricing plan. The lawsuit follows others filed by elected officials in New Jersey, Staten Island, Rockland County, Manhattan residents and a teachers' union. The MTA said the lawsuits would not delay its plan to charge a $15 toll to drivers entering Manhattan below 60th Street on June 30.

Connecticut’s Child Advocate calls the death of a 2-year-old a “preventable tragedy.” A Stamford man faces additional charges for the death of his son Liam Riveran. Edgar Gomez was charged with cruelty to persons, risk of injury to a minor, hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence. Rivera was found dead last year, buried in a park. The state watchdog blamed the improper enforcement for allowing the father to violate a criminal protective order against Gomez.

State-owned land on Long Island destined for affordable housing. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a 13-acre parcel in East Farmingdale will be developed for new housing. Controlled by the state Department of Transportation, the site is located near Long Island Rail Road tracks and Route 110. The goal is to combat the housing affordability crisis statewide and increase housing supply with mixed-use transit-oriented development.

Long Island man caught in $8 million pandemic-era PPE scheme. Jonathan Cannon, of Miller Place, was arrested for wire fraud after allegedly stealing over $8 million from a Canadian company. The FBI said in a statement that Cannon misrepresented his ability to provide 12 million face masks and other personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was released on a $500,000 bond.

Gov. Kathy Hochul touted New York’s laws that help fight retail theft during a visit to a convenience store on Long Island. The new protections include tax credits for business owners to invest in security and upgraded criminal charges for anyone who assaults a retail worker. Prosecutors can combine the cumulative value of stolen merchandise from multiple stores when they file larceny charges. The measures were signed into law last month as part of the state budget.

New Haven peace commissioner killed in hit-and-run. Yusuf Gürsey, member of the New Haven Peace Commission and Greater New Haven Peace Council, died after joining a march in support of Palestine. Gürsey, 70, was known for his scholarly and community-driven work. New Haven is working with the state to improve pedestrian and cyclist conditions. The city has doubled the number of traffic enforcement officers and installed speed safety cameras.

How did the Long Island Game Farm giraffe die? A giraffe named Bobo died last year at Long Island Game Farm due to malnutrition and cold conditions. The USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service found Bobo's condition attributed to an energy-deficient diet and cold conditions. The farm must adopt a feeding plan and update the barn for local climatic conditions before acquiring another giraffe. In February 2023, another giraffe died at White Post Animal Farm in Melville due to a neck injury.