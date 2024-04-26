Sound Bites: Starting July 1, higher electricity bills in CT

Good morning. Eversource customers in Connecticut can expect higher bills starting this summer. Standard service customers will see a $13 monthly increase, while customers who get their electricity from third party suppliers could see a rate hike as high as $48 per month.

Regulators approvedthe rate adjustment last week, passing on the cost of state mandates and programs to customers.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

Election officials in Connecticut say they’re still overwhelmed with complaints from Bridgeport’s Democratic primary election for mayor last year. The head of the Connecticut State Elections Enforcement Commission said the five-person team needs more resources and investigators to examine reports of ballot irregularities.

Connecticut saw more greenhouse gas emissions for a second consecutive year, according to the state’s climate report card of 2022 data. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is concerned Connecticut is off track from its 2030 goal to reduce emissions by 45%. The top three emitting sectors were transportation, residential heating, and commercial building heating, which all rely on fossil fuels.

A federal bill could crack down on antisemitism on college campuses, U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) announced. The Antisemitism Awareness Act would strengthen federal anti-discrimination laws in the wake of campus protests against the Israel-Hamas war, including at Yale University.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker is calling for 100 more volunteer tutors to help elementary school students bone up on their math and reading skills this summer. The citywide tutoring effort has attracted 1,700 kids since last year.

An MTA employee was fired and 11 Long Island Rail Road workers were suspended for submitting fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. The investigation began in 2022 after the arrest of Julie DeVuono, a nurse practitioner in Amityville. DeVuono pleaded guilty to charges of forging vaccine cards, money laundering, and offering a false instrument for filing. She agreed to surrender her professional license as a nurse.

The Beardsley Zoo unveiled its newly renovated greenhouse. United Illuminating and Southern Connecticut Gas supported the renovation with a $30,000 donation through Connecticut’s Neighborhood Assistance Act Tax Credit Program. The companies’ goal is to support environmental stewardship and combat climate change through green energy initiatives according to Frank Reynolds, CEO of United Illuminating and Southern Connecticut Gas.

Suffolk County will overhaul its opioid settlement disbursement program. County Executive Ed Romaine told Newsdaythe reforms are necessary for transparency, and to include addiction rehabilitation programs that haven’t received any funding. The county got almost $60 million from settlements with pharmaceutical companies and retailers, with another $200 million expected over the next 20 years.

For the first time, the MTV Video Music Awards are coming to Long Island. The UBS arena at Belmont Park in Elmont will host the annual event this September, now in its 40th year. Past award ceremonies were usually held in New York City or Los Angeles.