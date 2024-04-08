Sound Bites: How and when to see the solar eclipse

Good morning — Our region will see a partial view of a total solar eclipse. Connecticut and Long Island are out of the path of totality, but will be able to see 90% maximum cover if skies are clear.

The eclipse will begin Monday at 2:12 p.m., reach maximum coverage at 3:27 p.m., and will end around 4:35 p.m. It will not be dark enough to look at the eclipse with the naked eye. Public health officials strongly recommend eclipse glasses.

For total eclipse coverage, you’re likely heading to northern New England or upstate New York.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we’re hearing:

Bridgeport sues Connecticut Siting Council over large monopoles. The state agency allowed United Illuminating to build large monopoles to carry electric lines across Fairfield and Bridgeport. Bridgeport accused UI of failing to consider historic resources in the city by running the lines through historically sensitive areas, including the Barnum Museum and Little Liberia. The plan would also take permanent easements from private properties. In a statement, the company said it’s focused on replacing aging infrastructure to deliver safe and reliable power.

Tobay and Gilgo beaches take on severe erosion. Heavy rain and wind from last Wednesday pummeled the beaches off Long Island’s south shore. They are part of Jones Beach Island that protects the mainland from storm surge and flooding. Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joe Saladino is calling on emergency assistance from the state and federal government. He says the beach pavilion at Tobay, restored after Superstorm Sandy, is now on the verge of collapsing from the loss of sand.

Connecticut is ranked among the highest property taxes, according to a real estate data company ATTOM report. Last year, the state's average property tax on a single-family home was $8,022, twice the national average. New York, Massachusetts and New Hampshire were also in the top five. The average national property tax was $4,062, an increase of $4.1% from 2022. The study found that single-family homeowners' property taxes rose 7% in 2023.

Connecticut state lawmaker’s attacker pleads guilty. Andrey Desmond has pleaded guilty to attempted third-degree sexual assault, strangulation and risk of injury to a child in connection with an attack on Maryam Khan, the first Muslim elected to the state House of Representatives. Despite exhibiting severe mental illness, Desmond was found competent to stand trial. He was previously released from prison in 2020 and required to serve five years in prison, register as a sex offender, and receive mental health treatment.

Federal funding for Connecticut to conduct genetic genealogy DNA testing. Connecticut public safety officials will use a federal grant to review long-dormant cold cases. The technology compares genealogy DNA profiles from cold cases with those on commercial genealogy websites like GEDmatch. The money is used for testing and sending items to private labs for DNA profiles.

Anyone want to buy Dodd Stadium? Norwich City Manager John Salomone seeks proposals to re-market or sell Dodd Stadium and its Norwich business park property. The underutilized 30-year-old stadium needs major capital restoration. The city has approached commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield to sell the 40-acre stadium property, which includes 12 acres of wetlands. Salomone proposes that the sale revenue be used to pay down city debt owed on repairs and upgrades if the property is sold.

A $20 million settlement for Kenny Lazo. Suffolk County has agreed to settle with the family of Kenny Lazo, a man fatally beaten by police in 2008. The settlement comes seven months after a jury awarded his family $35 million following a federal trial. The county sought to overturn the verdict, arguing the evidence did not justify such a large payout. The settlement was unanimously approved by the Suffolk Legislature's Ways and Means Committee.

Delayed enrollment for high school students. High school students may have to wait longer due to technical issues with financial aid information through FASFA, forcing some schools to delay enrollment by a month. The University of Connecticut has extended the deadline for incoming students enrolling for the fall until June 1. The issue also affects housing applications, which are now pushed back to June 14.