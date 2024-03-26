Sound Bites: NY bill would allow religious groups to build affordable housing

Good morning. A New York bill would allow religious groups to build affordable housing on their properties. Up to 50 units could be built per acre without municipal zoning approval. State Senator Andrew Gounardes said the goal is to increase affordable housing statewide and allow groups to profit from unused property sales.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a similar plan on Friday. The City of Yes for Housing Opportunity plan would allow faith-based organizations to add new units or convert old buildings into affordable housing on their properties. The plan will enter public review later this spring. New York City currently has a 1.4% rental vacancy rate across all five boroughs.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

Stamford police officer pleads not guilty to motor misconduct. Zachary Lockwood fatally struck Reverend Tommie Jackson while responding to a car accident in July. Dispatchers had advised him to use a slow response. Jackson’s family wants charges upgraded to second-degree manslaughter. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

SUNY Farmingdale to offer a major in AI. This fall, Farmingdale State College will become the first SUNY school with an Artificial Intelligence Management Program. The fully online program will prepare students to develop AI applications. According to Georgetown University, college degrees in AI have increased by 120% since 2011 nationwide.

Another Shelton couple is sued in connection to the death of James McGrath. The 17-year-old Fairfield Prep student was stabbed to death at a Shelton house party in 2022. His family has sued Ronald and Stacie Rich for giving alcohol to minors and failing to prevent the fight at their home that led to his death. The family sued Paul and Susanna Leifer last month for providing alcohol to minors at their home earlier that night. McGrath’s death remains under investigation by Shelton police.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will make emergency repairs on Fire Island. The barrier island took on severe shoreline erosion from a handful of storms at the end of last year. Governor Kathy Hochul and New York’s congressional delegation had repeatedly called for federal assistance with dune bolstering and shoreline restoration efforts. The Army Corps has given $3.5 million to its New York District Office to expedite work that’s already underway.

Connecticut’s Discovery Zone Learning Center will implement new policies after it fails to accommodate an autistic child. A complaint was filed to the Department of Justice after the child was repeatedly excluded from the center’s programs. As a part of a settlement, the center will no longer discriminate against children with disabilities and will provide training to staff in accordance with the Americans with Disability Act.

Connecticut police shooting from 2023 deemed justified by inspector general. East Haven Police Lt. Joseph Finoia shot at 27-year-old Nicholas Gambardella three times in Milford, after it appeared Gambardella was pointing a gun at him. Multiple warrants were out for Gambardella’s arrest related to narcotics sales, failing to appear in court and more. Neither Finoia nor Gambardella were shot.

Connecticut auditors find issues within the Department of Corrections. Auditors say the department has weak defenses for its critical data center. They found maintenance and other non-information technology staff had access to sensitive information. They also found department staff had insufficient training in protecting IT assets. It’s recommended the department update its disaster plan and strengthen control over IT data.

Connecticut could soon ban dog racing. A new bill would make Connecticut the 47th state to ban the controversial sport. Connecticut first legalized dog racing in 1976, but no live races have been held since 2005. Representative Mike D’Agostino proposed an official ban to prevent it from reappearing. The bill has support from the greyhound protection non-profit GREY2KUSA.