Sound Bites: Measles confirmed in Nassau County

Nassau County has confirmed the state’s first measles case outside of New York City — and the third case statewide this year.

According to the state Department of Health, an unvaccinated young child who lives in Nassau County has been hospitalized to control the spread of the infection. There is no indication they have traveled abroad.

Measles is a serious, potentially life-threatening disease, especially for young children. Children with measles usually develop a rash inside the mouth, followed by flat round spots on the face and hairline, which is when they are most likely to pass it to others.

State data shows nearly 81% of children age two in Nassau County are vaccinated.

Here's a bite-sized look at what else we're hearing:

UConn Huskies are a heavy favorite. Over a quarter of completed March Madness brackets chose the UConn Huskies to win this year's NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship. This would be the first time the tournament had a repeatchampion since the University of Florida in 2006 and 2007. This would also be the team’s sixth NCAA title, tying the University of North Carolina for the third-most in men’s D-1 history.

Suffolk County suspends hearings for school bus camera tickets. The New York State Supreme Court found the cameras, meant to catch drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses, do not display enough evidence. Suffolk’s Traffic and Parking Violations Agency is now reviewing outstanding notices to ensure those seeking a hearing can have their day in court and those who broke the law are held responsible. Tickets carry fines starting at $250.

Connecticut bill would clarify PFAS regulations. The bill would create a team of researchers to study PFAS contamination levels around the state. PFAS, or “forever chemicals,” are linked to a variety of health issues, including cancers. Advocates say the goal is to provide a framework for real estate buyers and sellers to determine what constitutes a high level of exposure.

New York upholds Red Flag Law in a key decision on guns. A State Supreme Court ruling allows authorities to confiscate firearms from individuals deemed a threat to themselves or others. It overturned a local judge's ruling that red flag laws violated resident’s Second Amendment rights. Suffolk County is the state’s most active jurisdiction for red flag orders.

New York is expanding its "move over law" to include disabled vehicles stopped on the side of highways. Starting March 27, drivers who don't move over for stopped vehicles risk fines of up to $150 for the first offense, and $300 for the second within 18 months. The legislation builds on protections for law enforcement officers, emergency workers and more. Advocates say the expansion will create safer roads for all.

Connecticut concert featuring a former assassin canceled indefinitely. John Hinckley Jr., the former assassin who attempted to kill President Ronald Reagan in 1981, said he is a victim of "cancel culture." The Hotel Huxley in Naugatuck canceled a March 30 concert featuring Hinckley. The 68-year-old singer, who releases his songs on YouTube, estimated that a dozen of his scheduled performances were canceled due to venue backlash.

Suffolk police misconduct case settled. The family of Kenny Lazo, who was fatally beaten by police in 2008, has agreed to settlea lawsuit against the Suffolk County Police Department. The family won $35 million in August, but Suffolk officials appealed, citing a lack of evidence. The undisclosed settlement still needs approval from the county legislature’s Ways and Means Committee.

Connecticut bill would dismiss cannabis-related charges. The Connecticut Department of Correction may have to create a new process for modifying the sentences of inmates serving for cannabis-related crimes. Proposed legislation would expand the narrow terms of eligibility after the state legalized adult use of recreational marijuana in 2021. Advocates say there are still 1,200 people in the state who need their cases reviewed.