Sound Bites: South Fork Wind is fully operational

The South Fork Wind project has completed construction — making the turbines 35 miles off Montauk Point the first utility-scale offshore wind farm in the U.S. Governor Kathy Hochul joined U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland to celebrate on Thursday.

Hochul said all 12 wind turbines are powered up and the wind farm has begun delivering power to Long Island and the Rockaways. Haaland said it will be able to generate enough power for 70,000 homes and businesses. Officials hailed the project as a step forward in New York’s energy goals to achieve 70% renewable energy by 2030.

Hundreds of workers supported South Fork’s construction, including local workers at New London’s State Pier in Connecticut.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we’re hearing:

Merritt 7 Train Station is operational. The Merritt 7 Train Station in Norwalk has been transformed into a modern platform with a glass pedestrian bridge. The station connects transit riders to the Merritt 7 office complex and neighborhood. Stamford developer Building & Land Technology plans to build 1,303 new apartments along Glover Avenue as part of the North 7 master plan.

Steve Bellone’s administration made negligent and unnecessary spending, according to a preliminary report released by the Suffolk County Comptroller’s Office. Republican County Comptroller John Kennedy has found that the prior administration under Bellone, a Democrat, spent nearly $14 million on information technology purchases that were either unnecessary or redundant. For example, the report describes the purchase of a desktop protection product, instead of using a free product offered through New York state. Bellone tells Newsday that the findings are factually inaccurate.

Rep. Jahana Hayes reintroduced declaring racism a public health crisis. The resolution highlights the health disparities communities of color face and pushes for addressing inequality across all sectors, including health care. Since 2021, a year after Hayes (D-CT) first introduced the resolution, 20 towns across Connecticut have declared racism a public health crisis.

Connecticut nursing home to close. A state Superior Court judge has ordered the closure of Trinity Terraces nursing home in Watertown due to financial issues. The facility has received over $3 million in Medicaid advances and has had an operating loss of $3 million, including $1.21 million in unsecured vendor obligations. The state Department of Social Services stated that the facility's owners cannot support its operation and that the facility's size makes it difficult to operate at a profit.

LIRR must be prepared for severe weather, according to New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. In a recent report, DiNapoli criticized the Long Island Rail Road for delays in a critical weather-related risk assessment and failure to complete resiliency projects following Superstorm Sandy in 2012. He said the LIRR must be prepared to operate effectively during all weather conditions. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority had previously announced a systemwide risk assessment and updated extreme weather guidance for employees.

“Sound on Sound” is returning in September. Bridgeport's parks board approved developer Howard Saffan's request to stage a Sound On Sound music festival in early fall. The event, a collaboration between Saffan, Live Nation, Tom Russell and Jordan Wolowitz, will occur at Seaside Park on September 28 and 29. Despite heavy rain and flooding, last year's ticket-holders were satisfied; over 85% of 2023 attendees indicated a return in 2024. Funding issues and a smaller venue may affect the festival's continuation.