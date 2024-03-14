Sound Bites: Bridgeport DTC reelects Wanda Geter-Pataky

Good morning. Bridgeport’s Democratic Town Committee reelected Wanda Geter-Pataky as their vice chairperson, despite her alleged involvement in an absentee ballot scandal during the city’s September Democratic primary for mayor.

Mayor Joe Ganim’s rival, John Gomes, leaked video footage that shows Geter-Pataky illegally placing absentee ballots into a public drop-off box. Committee chairman Mario Testa said the public convicted her without due process. Geter-Pataky remains under investigation.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

New York bill would make human dismemberment a bail-eligible crime. This is in response to several severed human remains found in Babylon last week. Multiple suspects were arrested but could not be held on bail without murder charges under current state law. If approved, dismemberment would also become a Class E felony.

Connecticut artificial insemination patients may receive more protection. A group of bipartisan lawmakers proposed a bill to bar fertility doctors from using their sperm to inseminate patients. It’s in response to lawsuits that accuse Dr. Burton Caldwell of Yale-New Haven Health of using his sperm to father children without consent from the mothers. The state’s Judiciary Committee has until April 1 to act on the bill.

New York launches a task force on “ghost cars.” State police, NYPD officers and more have begun to identify and remove vehicles with forged or altered license plates. They are used to avoid traffic cameras and toll readers. The task force has already impounded over 70 cars, issued 300 summonses and arrested eight people since Monday. Over 11,000 drivers were arrested for using fake plates in the state between 2022 and 2023.

Norfolk police officer arrested. Officer David Vetare was charged with reckless endangerment after throwing objects at a car and attempting to run it off the road. He will appear in Bridgeport Superior Court next week. This is the third time a Norfolk police officer has been arrested since February.

Tom Suozzi to lead an immigration task force. The Long Island congressman will promote a bipartisan fix to the crisis at the U.S. southern border. Suozzi said House Republicans dismissed an earlier border deal on former President Donald Trump's orders to curtail President Biden’s reelection campaign. The new bill would allow the president to secure the border but deny amnesty to foreign criminals. Suozzi said he’ll only support it if Republicans agree to continued aid for Gaza, Israel and Ukraine.

Bridgeport offered millions for Lower East Side cleanup. The city could receive $8 million from the state’s Community Investment Fund. It still needs approval from the state Bond Commission. It would support a $30 million project to develop minor and major league soccer stadiums, housing, retail stores and a hotel. Connecticut Sports Group said construction on the stadiums will begin later this spring and will be finished by next summer.