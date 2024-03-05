Sound Bites: Manslaughter trial of CT trooper begins

Good morning. Connecticut State Trooper Brian North’s manslaughter trial for the 2020 death of 19-year-old Mubarak Soulemane began on Monday. North fatally shot Soulemane seven times following a stolen car chase on Interstate 95. North is the first Connecticut officer to be charged in connection with a line-of-duty shooting in 17 years and may face up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

Soulemane’s mother, Omo Mohammed, was the first witness to testify. Mohammaed and her daughter Mariyann Soulemane, suggested Mubarak Soulemane may have suffered from a mental illness episode during the theft. Soulemane was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and struggled to take daily prescription medicine, according to his sister. The trial will continue to hear testimony until Friday, March 15.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

Montauk beach restoration complete. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers widened the coastline of Montauk from Kirk Park Beach to South Edison Beach in just 20 days. This development is a part of a $11.25 million federal restoration project to make Long Island beaches more resilient against flooding. The Army Corps dredged 475,000 cubic yards of offshore sand onto the Montauk coast. Town officials expect work on the beaches’ vehicular and pedestrian access points to begin soon.

Stratford Board of Education approves divisive $129 million budget request. If approved by Mayor Laura Hoydick and the Town Council, it would raise spending by about $4 million for the 2024-2025 school year. However, this request would also cut over 30 tutor positions and the entire district’s remaining nine librarians. Funds to pay substitute teachers would be reduced by $300,000 as well.

NYU Langone trademark case dismissed. Manhattan federal Judge Valerie Caproni dismissed the case against Northwell Health on Friday. Langone accused Northwell in 2023 of using its signature purple color in advertising. The medical center claimed the use of the color would confuse customers. Caproni found Langone’s accusations too broad and not specific enough to be considered infringement.

New Haven mayor unveils proposed city budget. Mayor Justin Elicker’s $680 million budget would split the parks and public works department. It would additionally create three citywide park districts that would each be overseen by a district manager. Elicker expects these changes to improve park maintenance and community response.

New York AG settles with Nassau nursing home. The $8.6 million settlement with the Nassau County Fulton Commons Care Center, requires the nursing home to install monitors to reform their health care and financial operations. Attorney General Letitia James launched an investigation into Fulton in 2018 and found evidence of sexual assault against residents in addition to financial fraud. Fulton’s owners reportedly stole over $16 million in Medicaid and Medicare funds between January 2018 and January 2022.

Five Electric Boat protesters were arrested. A group of protesters blocked an entrance to the submarine manufacturer Electric Boat in New London on Monday, using wood cutouts of J. Robert Oppenheimer. The cutouts held a banner that read “DON’T BE A 'DESTROYER OF WORLDS’ STOP THE COLUMBIA SUB.” According to Electric Boat, the Columbia submarines will carry 70% of the United States’ nuclear arsenal and are expected to remain in service until 2080.

Over 30 Long Island school districts are proficient in math and English. The districts scored among New York’s top 100 Regents exams in the 2022-2023 school year. Thirty-six districts scored proficient on Regent algebra exams while 34 districts scored proficient on Regent English exams. Over 41,000 students among Nassau and Suffolk’s 104 school districts took the exams that year.