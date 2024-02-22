Sound Bites: Southampton temporarily blocks battery storage facilities

Good morning. The Southampton Town Board approved a six-month extension to prevent the construction of facilities that store power generated from offshore wind and other renewable energy. The moratorium is in response to a series of fires at battery storage facilities in New York last year, including in East Hampton.

PSEG Long Island is expected to be able to manage peak load this summer on the East End without the facility.

Southampton also agreed to hire consultants to help develop fire safety codes at battery storage facilities. A state task force released guidelines earlier this month. Residents are concerned about the impact on their nearby homes and environment. A proposed facility in Hampton Bays would be close to the Shinnecock Canal.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

Rep. Jahana Hayes introduced the Closing the College Hunger Gap Act. The proposed legislation would notify college students nationwide of their eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, based on their federal student debt relief applications in filling out FAFSA forms. Hayes (D-CT) said the bill is expected to help millions of students suffering from food insecurity.

Two Long Island Starbucks coffee shops filed petitions for union recognition. The Garden City and Old Westbury shops have been forced to cut hours, causing the locations to no longer have sufficient staffing. The remaining employees blamed the company’s profit-driven behavior, dilapidated equipment, and dirty stores for their unionization effort. Baristas hope to join more than 20 unionized Starbucks shops across the country.

United Illuminating employees are disappointed with Connecticut Attorney General William Tong. Tong has supported the state Public Utilities Regulatory Authority’s decision to hold back UI’s requested rate hike. More than 300 letters from the Utility Workers Union of America told Tong the rate cuts would directly harm employees by denying incentive compensation and purchasing new vehicles and equipment that keep workers safe.

New York led the country in sports betting last year. According to a report from the American Gaming Association, New York generated nearly $1.7 billion in sports bet revenue last year, followed closely behind by New Jersey with just over $1 billion. Meanwhile, Queens and Yonkers were ranked as the sixth most profitable commercial casino market nationwide, generating over $1.5 billion in 2023.

Connecticut employees failed to follow policies designed to keep children safe last year. According to an Office of the Child Advocate report, three children under Department of Children and Families supervision died by homicide in 2023. The report was issued following the death of 10-month-old Marcello Meadows by fentanyl, xylazine and cocaine intoxication in June. The office recommended policymakers work with the department to address factors contributing to inconsistent practice.

Members of the Connecticut Port Authority opposed a merger with the Connecticut Airport Authority. Gov. Ned Lamont’s merger would rename the two agencies as the Connecticut Maritime Authority, which would share staff and administrative resources. Grant Westerson, vice chairman of the Port Authority Board of Directors, told Lamont the merger would dilute their mission of coordinating the development of the state’s maritime economy.

CTNext is effectively dead. Gov. Lamont wants to have the state Department of Economic and Community Development rebrand the defunct agency as the Office of Innovation. CTNext hasn’t received any state bond funds to support its programs since 2021. As a part of this rebranding, all 12 staff members of CTNext will be laid off in March.

Connecticut lawmakers seek to pass the “Work Live Ride” bill into law. The legislationwould promote affordable housing developments along rail and public bus routes. Municipalities can opt in or out of housing development if approved. Municipalities that opt-out can still receive funding from the Office of Responsible Growth to implement infrastructure upgrades and expansion.

President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will make a $50 billion investment in drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure nationwide. Connecticut plans to use $61 million to fund the removal of dangerous PFAS “forever chemicals” and other pollutants from local water bodies and replace lead service pipes. Meanwhile, New York plans to use $420 million to prevent coastal flooding and modernize critical water systems.