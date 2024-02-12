Sound Bites: CT braces for up to a foot of snow

Good morning,

Connecticut should expect up to a foot of snow in some parts of the state Monday night into Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. A coastal flood warning is in effect for Fairfield County.

Between one and three inches of snow are expected on Long Island. The winter storm is set to bring colder temperatures for the remainder of the week.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what we’re hearing:

Milford bans electric vehicle charging stations in underground garages. The city’s Board of Aldermen voted 14-1 to prohibit charging stations from underground garages in future developments due to concerns about fire hazards. The ordinance was approved after hearing Fire Chief Anthony Fabrizi describe the stations as potentially explosive devices due to thermal runaway. Milford’s new regulation can fine violators $50 per day for the first 30 days and $100 a day afterward until the charging station is removed.

The University of Connecticut is seeking additional state aid. University leaders want an additional $47.3 million for its Storrs campus and $12.6 million for UConn Health, following Governor Ned Lamont's proposed $26.1 billion budget plan. State funding for UConn's main and satellite campuses is expected to drop to $251 million next year. UConn President Radenka Maric responded to Lamont's budget proposal, citing potential salary increases as an added burden.

Sikorsky loses out on a chance to build a new utility helicopter. The U.S. Army has scrapped plans for an armed scout helicopter, which Sikorsky and Lockheed Martin anticipated to produce. The decision comes a year after Sikorsky lost out on the chance to build a new utility helicopter for the military branch. Connecticut's congressional delegation requests a detailed explanation from the Army on future aircraft capabilities and how the workforce at Sikorsky will be utilized. The Army will increase its use of drones and space-based surveillance systems instead.

Connecticut College is dealing with a data breach. The New London-based school alerted students that the breach allowed the unauthorized release of personal information, including Social Security numbers. It’s unclear how many people are impacted. The college will conduct a forensic investigation and offer free credit monitoring services to those affected as a precaution. The breach is the latest in a series of data breaches involving an institution of higher education in Connecticut.

Civil rights groups have filed a lawsuit against Nassau County and its GOP-controlled legislature over its redistricting maps. They argue the new legislative lines violate state law by diluting the influence of Black, Latino and Asian voters. The lawsuit was signaled a couple of months ago by a “notice of claim.” The Republican majority caucus argues the map creates four of 19 districts where Black, Latino and Asian residents constitute a majority of eligible voters.

A Connecticut appeals court will decide how Alex Jones will pay. Jones was ordered to pay a $1.5 billion judgment in the defamation case filed by Sandy Hook families. New Haven attorney Norm Pattis defended Jones during a trial in Waterbury, arguing that the Sandy Hook case gets special solitude. The families' lawyers argue that Jones has abused the judicial process and is seeking an opportunity to continue his abuse. The case may soon come to an end, depending on the outcome of appeals in Connecticut and Texas.

A Connecticut family sues hospitals and doctors for their teenage son's death. Logan Hale, diagnosed with leukemia two years ago, died at age 13 on Dec. 30, 2021. The lawsuit accuses negligence and a violation of care by Danbury Hospital, Nuvance Health Inc., Memorial Sloan-Kettering Hospital and physicians Dr. Morgan Pine and Craig Tenenbaum.

Plans would convert a Roosevelt Field Mall parking lot into a hotel. The AC by Marriott is the second hotel being plannedfor the parking lots around Roosevelt Field Mall. The $75.6 million hotel is meant to attract higher-end business travelers and hold a space for weddings and social events. The development is expected to open in the fall of 2026. The IDA board has voted unanimously to begin negotiations with Simon/OTO for tax breaks.