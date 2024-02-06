Sound Bites: CT colleges, faculty at odds over retirement incentive proposals

Good morning. The union representing faculty at four Connecticut state universities wants funding from the state General Assembly to close a budget gap in the university system.

In November, Connecticut State Colleges and Universities said the system would have a shortfall of nearly $47 million by this year. Members of the American Association of University Professors rejected the union’s proposal to consider a retirement incentive offered by the state to help cut costs. A statement from the CSCU and the Congress of Connecticut Community Colleges said the two unions will not accept cuts and tuition hikes to balance the budget.

The legislative session begins Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

Fairfield officials oppose United Illuminating’s planned upgrade to its Railroad Transmission Line east of Sasco Creek. The project would move monopoles to the north side of railroad tracks to avoid creating a second corridor for electrical lines. The Connecticut Siting Council rejected the project last week, blaming UI’s lack of transparency and negative impacts that construction would have on nearby businesses, residents and the environment.

Thirteen families of Farmingdale High School students who were passengers aboard the September bus crash upstate are suing the bus company Regency Transportation and driver Lisa Schaffer for negligence. Two teachers died and more than 20 students were injured when the bus veered down a 50-foot ravine near Wawayanda on the way to band camp in Pennsylvania. The families seek unspecified monetary damages.

Connecticut spent a new record high of $2.67 billion in pension payments last year. The Connecticut Coalition for Retirement Security cited state employees working later into their careers as the source for this increase. Almost 45,000 retirees live in the state, with pension earnings averaging to almost $45,000 paid to retirees and their beneficiaries. Of the top 10 retiree pension earners, most were professors the University of Connecticut.

Connecticut started 2024 with a higher percentage of residents owning their homes, according to US Census Bureau estimates released last week. An estimated 69% of Connecticut residents were homeowners, which is higher than half of states. Homeownership has grown in the state for the fifth consecutive year, despite high mortgage rates. Over the last 18 months, the Connecticut Housing and Finance Authority closed just over 3,000 loans, under the state mortgage lender’s new “Time to Own” down payment assistance program. The average applicant received about $30,700.

More stolen vehicles on Long Island are being recovered, according to the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles. Of the 286 stolen vehicles recovered statewide, Long Island saw the second most vehicles recovered with 42 — second only to New York City which had 142 recovered. These vehicles mark a 50% increase of recoveries on Long Island, and a 19% increase in recoveries statewide over the prior year.

Connecticut has launched an Educator Support Funds Initiative. The state Department of Education will allocate $4 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to help Pre-K through grade 12 teachers purchase classroom resources. According to the Association of American Educators, teachers spend an average of $673 in personal funds annually on school supplies. Qualifying teachers may receive up to $1,000 in funding.

Gone fishing. Governor Kathy Hochul announced six Free Fishing Days for New Yorkers this year. Normally, you must be over the age of 16 with a valid fishing license to fish at New York’s freshwater lakes, ponds, streams and rivers. Hochul hopes these opportunities will allow kids to try fishing for the first time. People can fish without the need of a freshwater fishing license:



Feb. 17-18

June 29-30

Sept. 28

Nov. 11