Sound Bites: DiNapoli says assessment to update LIRR, Metro-North 'seem endless'

Good morning — The Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s long-term priorities and funding plans are daunting, according to a report by New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli. The report urges the MTA to prioritize the repairs and improvements they need because funding is limited.

The MTA’s 20-year Needs Assessment includes improvements to Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road through 2044. The plan is to continue replacing its oldest train cars to support increased service into Grand Central Madison.

Metro-North also has an aging fleet and will need to replace more than half of its cars over the next 20 years. Repairs to Grand Central Terminal are a top priority for the MTA, which is estimated to cost $2.7 billion. The MTA is expected to release its next 5-year capital program in September.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we’re hearing:

Governor Ned Lamont’s first legislative proposal is eliminating licensure application fees for workers in the education, child care and health care fields. The move aims to encourage workers to seek jobs in fields with significant job openings, saving them about $3.5 million annually. The proposed changes include eliminating the initial application fee for educator certificates, home child care licenses, registered nurse licenses, practical nurse licenses and advanced practice registered nurse licenses. The state General Assembly reconvenes on Feb. 7.

New York sues Citigroup for failure to protect customers. State Attorney General Letitia James filed the lawsuit in federal court against Citigroup, accusing the bank of failing to protect New York customers from identity theft. Citigroup argues it follows a different set of rules, known as the Uniform Commercial Code, which does not require banks to reimburse transfers. Still, James blames Citigroup for having a role in the rate of identity theft increasing by 53% over the last five years in New York.

Former Bay Shore students speak up about abuse. Suffolk County prosecutors have identified 11 more former students they believe a retired Bay Shoreelementary school teacher abused. Thomas Bernagozzi, 75, was arrested in December and charged with two counts of sodomy and sexual conduct against a child involving two students. He pleaded not guilty to the charges. Assistant District Attorney Dana Castaldo said the additional former students were among the witnesses interviewed since the arrest.

Long Islanders question battery storage fires. Activists argue that a state report confirming no harmful toxins at fire sites at three lithium-battery facilities may raise more questions than it answers. Key concerns include the lack of a groundwater study after fire-suppression water was released and soil samples taken four months after the fire. Facility owners NextEra and National Grid tell Newsday that there are no safety or power concerns due to the facility's out-of-service.

UConn College of Engineering issues an apology on Sandy Hook assignment. The college has apologized for using the gunman’s name in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in a hypothetical cybersecurity assignment. The letter, signed by Dean Kazem Kazerounian, acknowledged the concerns raised by students and stressed that the educational value of the scenario did not depend on the specific name. The assignment involved determining an account holder's password as part of a hypothetical law enforcement investigation.

Cigna set to sell certain businesses for $3.7 billion. The Connecticut-based health insurer made the deal with Chicago-based Health Care Services Corp, with the aim of building other units, including its pharmacy benefits manager, Express Scripts. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025 and will retain most Cigna employees assigned to Medicare businesses. Experts say the deal should improve managed care plans and pharmacy benefits business growth.

Former Connecticut state lawmaker nominated to be the next Republican state auditor. Craig Miner will succeed the retiring Clark Chapin. Miner, who served eight terms in the state House of Representatives and three terms in the state Senate, is expected to begin work on Friday, Feb. 2. Connecticut has a joint auditor of public accounts, with both Democrats and Republicans overseeing the agency.