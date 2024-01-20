Sound Bites: CT has a new website for job seekers

Good morning. Connecticut has released a new website, jobs.ct.gov, to help residents find jobs and employers train and retain workers. The website aims to consolidate the state's online resources for job seekers in an “ all-digital” push from Gov. Ned Lamont's administration. Lamont hopes the website will help job growth and reach a wider range of diverse, skilled job seekers.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what we’re hearing:

South Fork Wind has completed the installation of more than half of its 12 turbines. The project is being staged and assembled at State Pier in New London, Conn. The turbines are already delivering power to the Long Island grid, with the turbines seven and eight on the way.

A 34,000-seat temporary stadium will be built in Eisenhower Park on Long Island this summer. The venue will be used for at least eight matches of the men's cricket T20 World Cup from June 3-12. The heads of state of the nations participating in the tournament are asked by Nassau County to watch in person. The stadium will use a modular seating design at PGA golf and F1 racing events that can be easily disassembled for temporary use.

A Yale professor punished for sexual harassment can have his day in court. A federal judge has ruled that a Yale University medical professor can move to a trial on his claim that the school's punishment following a sexual harassment complaint was unfair and designed to defuse criticism from the #MeToo movement. Dr. Michael Simons also argues the school stripped him of his leadership positions for a single complaint and was not given adequate opportunity to defend himself. Simons is seeking the return of a $500,000-a-year endowed professorship.

A parent group is fighting against the closure of Our Lady of Mercy Academy. A group of parents and 500 alumni of the Syosset-based Catholic school for girls have formed a nonprofit, OLMA Preservation Coalition Inc., to fight against the institution's imminent closure. The Sisters of Mercy, the school's parent organization, claim the closure was due to declining enrollment. The group is working to keep the school open, as it is part of their faith-based mission.

Bridgeport is seeking federal funding to rebuild a bridge over the Pequonnock River. The city's economic development committee approved a $22.1 million grant application to the U.S. Department of Transportation for the project. The reconstruction of the Congress St. bridge was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the permit process and last-minute objections from property owners. The grant application is expected to pass the full council at its next meeting.

The former president of Nassau University Medical Center resigns. Dr. Anthony Boutin has stepped down from his additional roles at the health system for other opportunities. The board voted 12-0 to accept his resignation and authorized NuHealth to pay him for the balance of his unused sick and vacation time. Boutin was among the highest-paid officials in state and local government, earning $845,446 last year. The board aims to move in a new direction and hire an administrator who is solely focused on CEO duties.

A whopping 151-acre purchase to preserve rich local farmland. The Peconic Land Trust made the purchase of farmland in Cutchogue from the Bacon Family Trust. The land trust aims to create opportunities for new and established farmers to acquire farmland, and has sold some of the land to qualified farm operations. The purchase will allow Sannino Vineyards to expand and plant more vines to ensure a successful future for the next generations of farmers.