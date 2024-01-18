Sound Bites: Over 7,800 impoverished CT babies to receive state financial aid

Good morning. Almost 8,000 Connecticut children born since last July are eligible for the landmark Baby Bonds program.

The program is designed to help children born into poverty with coverage from the state’s Medicaid program, HUSKY. Kids covered by HUSKY are enrolled in Baby Bonds and have $3,200 invested on their behalf. Once they reach 18 years old, they can access their funds and use them towards education and housing, among other services.

The municipalities with the highest number of program participants include Bridgeport, Hartford, Waterbury, New Haven and Stamford. It’s estimated that around 15,000 Connecticut babies will be eligible for Baby Bonds annually.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman has accused Hofstra University of colluding with Hard Rock International to block the proposed Las Vegas Sands hotel and casino at the Nassau Hub in Uniondale. To back up the claim, Blakeman pointed to a Newsday opinion piece about an email purportedly sent by a Hard Rock lobbyist to representatives of the Mets owner, Steve Cohen, about casino plans at Citi Field. The Nassau County Legislature subpoenaed the Hofstra president to testify next week. In a statement, a university spokesperson called the subpoena a “spurious attempt” to stop a fair process over the transfer of county land.

Fewer high school graduates are enrolling in college, but the State University of New York has developed new strategies to attract students. According to a recent SUNY report, these strategies include offering grants to students who decide to live on-campus, offering direct admission to state universities and colleges for those who graduated in the top 10% of their high school class and offering tuition match programs for out-of-state students, among others. Strategies such as these have led to SUNY schools receiving a 4.3% increase in undergraduate first-time enrollment.

Governor Ned Lamont planned on initiating further tax cuts in July after he debuted $460 million in tax relief this month. According to state documents, Lamont wanted to repeat cutting taxes, but those plans had to be delayed due to declining tax collections and state revenue. Despite the delay, Lamont assures that the state’s revenue is better than most in the country and will propose the next midterm budget in early February.

A proposed natural gas pipeline expansion may push back Connecticut’s climate goals. The Canadian-based energy company, Enbridge, proposed expanding the Algonquin Gas Transmission line through Project Maple, which would increase the gas-carrying capacity of the line. Over 90 climate activist groups sent a letter to the governor to oppose the project due to how it causes further reliance on harmful fossil fuels. The state has a goal of having a carbon-free electric grid by 2040.

Connecticut Black and Latino residents are most concerned over housing and early childhood education. At a public policy forum hosted by the state General Assembly Black and Puerto Rican Caucus, over 600 people, including educators, pleaded for legislators to provide them with livable wages and health care coverage. Residents also requested help to avoid eviction because of rising costs to rent and increased homelessness.

Oh, no! There goes 40,000 pounds of bananas… A tractor-trailer carrying a whole lot of fruit overturned in Stonington, Connecticut on Tuesday. The truck was driving on I-95 when it flipped over near exit 92. The flip resulted in only minor injuries. Authorities believe the incident may be connected to that morning’s brief snowstorm.

A Long Island real estate firm proposed converting the 1950s-era ocean liner into a tourist destination. The SS United States is currently decaying and threatened with eviction at a Philadelphia pier. The SS United States Conservancy plans to work with RXR and MCR Hotels to redevelop the vessel into a permanent, floating tourist destination off the coast of Manhattan.