Sound Bites: The battle to change SALT

Good morning. An important announcement for Connecticut residents looking to enroll in health insurance in 2024:

The deadline to apply for Access Health CT is Monday, Jan. 15. Join the record 126,000 Connecticut residents who have enrolled in a qualified health plan.

Registration is open for the last remaining enrollment fairs this weekend from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13 in Milford and on Sunday, Jan. 14 in Hartford. Free in-person help is available at enrollment locations and Navigator sites.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what we’re hearing:

SALT Debate. U.S. Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY) has called for Speaker Mike Johnson to move any tax package through "regular order" so members can discuss an amendment raising the state and local tax deduction, known as SALT. In 2017, Republican tax law created a $10,000 limit on deductions for state and local taxes, drawing opposition from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and California. LaLota said he believes that bringing the bill under suspension would raise a debate and suppress the constituents' voices.

New Haven police foster outreach to young people. Police plan to continue working with young people in 2024, following a spike in juvenile crime in 2023. Homicides rose, non-fatal shootings dropped, and aggravated assaults declined. Property crimes increased, but the majority are still low from 2020. The goalsfor 2024 are open enrollment hiring, community outreach, and increasing diversity.

Connecticut’s elderly program receives a failing grade. A state audit has found the Department of Social Services, which oversees Medicaid funding, has fallen short of its goals. The audit focused on Community First Choice, an optional Medicaid program where older adults and people with differing abilities, can stay at home instead of in a nursing home or assisted living facility. The audit found that 31% of the recommendations were partially or fully implemented. Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly called for better performance, efficiencies, and respect for taxpayers' dollars.

Millstone power plant may be extended until at least 2055. Dominion Energy, Green Mountain Power Corp., and Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Co. plan to apply for a 20-year license extension for its two Millstone nuclear stations, which account for about a third of the town's tax revenue. The license renewal process will include assessments of the plants' critical safety systems to assure their ongoing viability. The notice to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission came early to give the federal agency adequate time to review the essential materials. A decision could come as late as 2035.

Long Island nurses make a last-ditch attempt to save the maternity ward at St. Catherine’s Hospital in Smithtown. The New York State Nurses Association has submitted an online last-ditch attempt demanding to halt the closure on Feb. 1. The hospital system blames changes in the employment of OB/GYN physicians. The state’s largest nurses union calls the closure "unconscionable" amid extreme mortality rates in a new petition. The hospital system said maternity care will continue at Good Samaritan University Hospital and St. Charles Hospital.

Connecticut schools fail to follow concussion protocol. School districts have failed to report statistics on concussions students suffered during sports and other activities to state officials, according to a CT Insider investigation. The number of districts failing to report surged during the pandemic, with three in four districts not reporting data for the 2020-21 school year. The state’s concussion laws mandate that school coaches undergo concussion training and adhere to specific protocols.

Long Island solar rooftop workers vote to unionize. Long Island's leading rooftop solar installation has furloughed 21 workers due to a slowdown in business. The United Auto Workers claims this is the equivalent of a layoff. EmPower maintains that the timing is just a coincidence, and that the National Labor Relations Board will decide. The union has filed multiple unfair labor practice charges against EmPower, including for instituting layoffs without consulting the union.

Connecticut receives a $14.6 million federal grant to increase electric vehicles stations.. The grant, funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will focus on neighborhood renewal, transit-oriented development, and equitable access to charging stations in seven communities. The award adds to several of the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s initiatives to improve air quality through cleaner transportation innovations.

How to get more of the great outdoors and Connecticut state parks. Connecticut is establishing a new Office of Outdoor Industry and Experiences to improve state park facilities and expand tourism. The office will request partnerships with the private sector, including businesses, nonprofits, and other groups. The state is the 20th in the nation to establish a specialized office to foster more public participation in park operations. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is seeking ideas for expanding services for an outdoor industry valued at $4.6 billion and supporting 46,000 jobs.