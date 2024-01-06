Sound Bites: Metro-North Railroad schedule changes coming later this month

Good morning.

Metro-North Railroad will make schedule changes during rush hour starting Jan. 16 as crews replace tracks and switches near Grand Central Terminal. This will reduce service at rush hour, affecting weekday schedules. The project is expected to be completed in early spring. Riders are advised to check TrainTime for minor changes.



A former Nassau County jail nurse charged with connection to an inmate. Former Nassau County Correctional Center nurse Yasmin Talbot and her former romantic partner Christopher Wright were charged with falsifying business records, filing a false instrument and misdemeanor conspiracy. Talbot worked for NuHealth, the infirmary contractor, and pleaded not guilty at an arraignment. Wright had previously been indicted on a contraband charge. Wright was released on bail, and Talbot was remanded to Nassau County jail.

Texas charter bus companies sued for transportation of migrants. Mayor Eric Adams is suing Texas charter bus companies for $708 million for transportation of migrants to New York City. The lawsuit cites New York social services law, which requires transportation of disadvantaged individuals. Adams filed the lawsuit in an effort to contain the migrant crisis, which is expected to cost the city over $12 billion by the upcoming fiscal year.

The Town of Riverhead votes to prevent cargo jetports at Enterprise Park. Riverhead officials have voted 4-1 against a zoning change that would prevent the Enterprise Park at Calverton from becoming a cargo jetport following months of community opposition. The change would allow fueling, storing, tying-down of aircraft, parking and maintenance as long as those operations are connected to a permitted use at the property. The zoning change was proposed after Riverhead's Industrial Development Agency denied financial aid to venture group Calverton Aviation & Technology for a $40 million deal.

Connecticut sends cease-and-desist order to cannabis company HighBazar. State Attorney General William Tong has issued a cease-and-desist order to a group running a cannabis "gifting party" called HighBazaar. The group, reportedly attracting 1,200 people, is accused of violating multiple state statutes, including the Responsible and Equitable Regulation of Adult-Use Cannabis Act and the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act. The event, which was banned in 2022 by legislation, has caused negative feedback from advocacy groups and critics of the state's licensed retail cannabis market.

A Wethersfield man has pleaded guilty to attempted assault of a police officer while driving under the influence and evading responsibility in connection to a traffic stop incident. During the 2019 pursuit, Francisco Hernandez was shot by Ledyard police. He will be sentenced to a maximum of three years in prison and three years of probation as part of the plea agreement. A delay in sentencing will allow him to finish his college courses. Hernandez is free on a $25,000 bond.